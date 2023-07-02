Traffic Stop in West El Paso Leads to Multiple Arrests

Arrests Made in Traffic Stop in West El Paso

The El Paso Police (EPPD) announced that they conducted a traffic stop in West El Paso on Sunday morning, July 2, resulting in several arrests. The exact number of individuals detained was not specified by the police.

The incident took place at around 10:50 am at the intersection of Redd and Ressler, near Franklin High School. EPPD officers apprehended the individuals in the vehicle during the traffic stop. However, the police did not disclose the charges they might face or the exact number of people arrested.

Footage uploaded on FitFam El Paso’s Instagram page captured an EPPD officer inspecting a yellow KIA Soul at a traffic light. During the inspection, one individual managed to escape from the vehicle, while another was arrested after being found underneath the Soul. A second video shows the apprehension of the alleged suspect who fled from the scene in a residential area on the west side.

Although the EPPD did not provide further details regarding the arrests, comments on the FitFam page suggested that the individuals apprehended were suspected car thieves. However, it is important to note that no official confirmation regarding their alleged crime has been provided by the police.

The EPPD has yet to release any additional information regarding the incident. For any queries or leads related to this case, please reach out to [email protected].

It is noteworthy that the Instagram videos mentioned above are embedded below for reference.

(Photo: Screenshot from FitFam El Paso’s Instagram page)

[Embedded video not shown. Please refer to the original article on the news website]

The article is ready to be published pending any further updates or confirmation from the El Paso Police Department.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

