Traffic: the number of accidents in the north has increased again

After the Corona dent, there are more accidents on the roads in the north – that’s what the new traffic safety report says. In the long term, however, the development is positive. And new bypasses should further increase safety.

The number of traffic accidents and those injured has increased again in Schleswig-Holstein. This emerges from the current traffic safety report of the state government. According to this, 82,884 accidents were counted last year, almost 3,000 more than in Corona year 2020. The report is produced every two years. In 2018 there were more than 90,000 accidents. The number of people injured in 2022 was 14,569, almost 700 higher than in 2020. The number of fatalities was 102, five fewer. In 2021, 82,017 accidents resulted in 13,774 injuries and 77 deaths.

In the long term, however, the development of traffic accidents is positive, according to the report. Traffic safety will also be increased by the construction of further bypasses. They are currently planned for Hammoor (Stormarn district), Geesthacht (Duchy of Lauenburg district), Bredstedt, Struckum (both in the district of North Friesland) and Lauenburg-Nord and Lauenburg-Ost (both in the Duchy of Lauenburg district). High numbers of accidents on the B404 between the A1 and A24 and on the B5 between Tönning and Husum have led to plans to expand these sections to three lanes.

Road Safety Report

