Traffic turnaround in Bonn: new parking spaces for car sharing and more bicycle streets – Rhineland – news

The first areas are already marked and signposted: an orange circle on the asphalt, above it a sign with the name of the car sharing company that will soon be allowed to use this space. The city advertised the parking spaces and found three providers. Cambio, Green Fleet and Scouter will be there in Bonn.

Parking spaces in the future exclusively for E- Autos

For now they can Carsharing-Companies offer all cars of their fleet on the marked places. In the future there should be charging stations there. Only the financing for this is not yet clear. But as soon as the charging stations are up, they are Carsharing-Company obliges here E- to offer cars.

Until now, providers have had to rent private space for their business. Or the customers simply parked the vehicles somewhere – but that could sometimes result in a ticket. The new places are now distributed all over Bonn – also in the outskirts. However, there are no parking spaces for private vehicles.

Carsharing becomes more visible

Thomas Großmann from the provider Scouter in Marburg thinks it’s good that the Carsharing-The idea will soon be more present in the city. Previously, you had to rent private space in backyards, but cars will soon be easy to find. The disadvantage: the vehicles have to be parked where the customers picked them up.

Parking spaces are lost

Roman Suthold womb ADAC welcomes the expansion of the infrastructure for rental cars, which is good for the traffic turnaround: “ The only problem is that people don’t immediately car abolish it if you now set up car sharing places in public space .” Higher parking pressure and dissatisfaction among residents are inevitable.

Traffic turnaround creates more competition

The green-red city council in Bonn also wants to sacrifice another 700 parking spaces for bicycle streets. In a non-representative survey, many people in Bonn expressed their views on the WDR the concern that parking, especially in the city center, will become even more problematic if additional spaces are available Carsharing and bike lanes are used.

The three providers are now waiting for the special use permit and for all 155 spaces to be marked. When the time comes, operations can start and their cars can wait for customers at 73 locations in Bonn.