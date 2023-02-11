Progress is being made in the improvement, maintenance and expansion of three alternative routes for connectivity in the south of the country.

On February 20, 2023, there will be a passage for tractor-trailers with a 30-meter bridge, the road will be put into service in a single direction. The passage through this will be preferential for cargo vehicles and its operation will be carried out: one day in the Pasto – Popayán direction and the next, Popayán – Pasto.

The announcement, which, of course, is not the happiest for road users, but somewhat helps mobilization, even in turns, was made after a tour from the Rosas sector, where the slippage and clogging of the Pan-American Highway, up to the point called La Depresión, headed by the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes; the general director of Invías, Juan Alfonso Latorre and local authorities.

“For the Government of Change it is very important to comply with the commitments acquired with the community, that is why today we arrived in the company of the general director of Invías, at this step of the Depression-La Sierra – Rosas, where we currently have transit enabled, to review the progress of the works and we can confirm that, in 10 days, we will be making way through the corridor, in this way the south of the country can gradually recover the connectivity it needs to boost the trade of the products that are generated in the region”, said the minister.

In turn, the general director of Invías said that, “by that date we hope to give way to tractor-trailers with a 30-meter bridge, while the final works for the Pan-American highway connection continue. For this, we have been working on an action plan with resources of $70,000 million that include the maintenance of alternate routes, so that those who transit between Pasto and Popayán can have transit in safe conditions.”

He also recalled that those who travel through this area in the south of the country have the following routes:

alternate route 1 – Depresión – La Sierra – Rosas (31 km) for light vehicles and loads up to 10 tons. With 44 machines ready, maintenance and improvement works are carried out in the area in restriction strips.

alternate route 2 – Pasto – Mocoa: San Francisco – El Pepino. Traffic on this road is authorized for light public service and cargo vehicles up to a 30-ton double truck and buses of up to 30 passengers. In the area there are 11 machines for maintenance work.

alternate route 3 – Sitting Stone – El Tambo – Popayan. Traffic on this road is authorized for light vehicles, passengers and cargo of up to 30 tons. In the area there are 43 machines for maintenance work.

For his part, the governor of Cauca, Elías Larrahondo Carabalí, thanked the National Government “for the rapid and effective response to the emergency that occurred in the department that today allows him, thanks to the improved alternate routes, to maintain transit through the region. We also welcome the fact that fundamental measures are being considered to achieve secure and definitive connectivity for the south of the country”.

Andrés Charfuerlán, president of the Colombian Truck Drivers Association (ACC) Nariño, said: “Thanks to the commitment of the Government, the transit of cargo vehicles through Ecuador and their return to the country was possible. We have seen the 24-hour work of the operators in the area and the evolution of the road is remarkable. We expect and trust the professionalism of our engineering. We are willing to propose solutions to the Government so that together we can find the best solution for mobility in the region”.