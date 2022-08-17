Home News Tragedy in Castel Volturno, father and 5-year-old son drown
News

Tragedy in Castel Volturno, father and 5-year-old son drown

by admin
Tragedy in Castel Volturno, father and 5-year-old son drown

The man, a Ghanaian, who had gone with his younger boys to the free beach in Castel Volturno and who then died together with the youngest of three, a child of just 5 years. Witnesses who were on the beach reported this.

00:24

See also  Zhao Jiahong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Baoji Municipal People's Government Portal, expressed his condolences to the difficult party members and old party members in Qishan County

You may also like

Curcio: “Never in Italy so many extreme events,...

17 departments jointly issued a document to speed...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

Coronavirus, latest news: in Italy 8,944 new cases...

Realistic Cancer Technology – Manuela Raimondi

[Hot Topics]China Falls into a Bigger Trap/Li Keqiang...

In Quagliuzzo the farewell to Carmen between silence...

The Meeting is coming, a forum for government...

Two cyclists hit on the Pontebbana are serious

Salento, violent tornado on the coast: swimmers on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy