Tragedy in Castelfranco: 17-year-old boy on a bike overwhelmed and killed by a car

Tragedy in Castelfranco: 17-year-old boy on a bike overwhelmed and killed by a car

He is the eleventh victim of this black August in terms of road accidents. On the spot the firefighters and 118, who could not do anything but note the death of the boy. Road homicide investigation opened

Marco Filippi

25 August 2022

CASTELFRANCO. A 17-year-old boy, on a bicycle, was run over and killed in the night by a car in via Lovara in Campigo di Castelfranco Veneto.

He is the eleventh victim of this black August in terms of road accidents.

The incident happened shortly after midnight.

The victim LC, 17, would have turned 18 in a few days.

On the spot the firefighters and the 118 who could not do anything but note the death of the boy. An investigation has been opened by the prosecutor for road murder.

Investigators will now have to determine what caused yet another fatal accident on the roads of the Marca.

