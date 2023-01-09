ANDRIA – Il 22 enne Joseph Matera and the 29-year-old Alessio Beneleoucif, both originally from Andria, lost their lives in the road accident that occurred before dawn in the morning on the provincial road 1 Andria-Trani, less than three kilometers from the town of Andria. The impact involved three cars – a Fiat Punto, an Opel Astra and a Kia Sportage – and the causes are still under investigation. The two young men were killed on the spot and seven other people were injured. Among these is a 21-year-old from Andria who suffered chest trauma and aortic dissection. She stabilized at the Dimiccoli hospital in Barletta, she was subsequently transferred to the Bari Polyclinic. Her prognosis remains confidential.

A 20-year-old woman who suffered a chest trauma is also hospitalized in Barletta. At the Bonomo hospital in Andria, a boy who did not have any documents with him is undergoing resuscitation with head and chest trauma. A 21-year-old and a 21-year-old are hospitalized in Andria respectively for pelvic fractures and head trauma. In the neurosurgery department, which arrived after first aid in the Vittorio Emanuele II hospital in Bisceglie, there is also a 22-year-old with a cerebral hemorrhage. In Bisceglie, an 18-year-old who suffered a head injury remains under observation.

Five ambulances intervened and the surveys were entrusted to the State Police with the support of the carabinieri. One of the cars would have carried out a risky overtaking by grazing the car coming from the opposite direction – according to what was found with the first findings – which would have ended up off the road. The other car would have been overwhelmed in full and was completely crushed. Some of the young people who were involved in the accident returned from an evening spent in a disco in Bisceglie. The road, along which several accidents have occurred in the last month (a few kilometers away, the 75-year-old lost her life on Boxing Day evening Antonia Dragonettia dialysis patient traveling on board an emergency vehicle that ended up against a light pole near a dimly lit roundabout), was completely closed to traffic for several hours.

The mayor of Andria, Giovanna Bruno, wrote via social media that “there are days when it is more difficult, more complex, to be the first citizen. A tragedy that affects the whole city, because they are our children. Let’s really try to keep quiet”. “News of death, of young lives cut short at dawn by metal sheets, glass and asphalt. News of lives hanging by a thread for which we can only pray and hope. The media pillory, the search for names, the hunger for news is another exhausting pain. Families pierced through the heart”, continues the first citizen, pointing out that “there are days when it is impossible to be a parent, because news reaches you that you would never want to hear and upset the apparent tranquility of a Sunday morning”.

“The accident brings to mind the massacre of 33 years ago with eight victims. In January 1990 on that same stretch of road eight young people lost their lives in another very serious road accident, from which the need arose to secure that provincial. A pain that is repeated 33 years later on a stretch of road that has never been made safe”, he comments Savino Montaruli, president of the association ‘I am there!’ of Andria, who has repeatedly denounced the danger of that stretch of road. “We are convinced that the entire Andria-Trani provincial road is not safe and that some security garrisons were restored only after the reports and the deaths”, Montaruli continues.