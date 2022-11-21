Home News Tragedy in the woods in Igne, a lumberjack dies
Tragedy in the woods of Longaronese. Today, Sunday November 20, while he was cutting wood in the woods of Firea local man remained killed from the fall of a plant.

The mountain rescue volunteers, the Longarone carabinieri, the Suem helicopter and the ambulance arrived on the spot. Unfortunately for the man now there was nothing more to be done.

The man, a 48-year-old local and expert lumberjack, had left around 8 with two other friends to collect wood in the woods in Costa dei Cavalli, a few hundred meters from the main road.

During the operation of felling a tree, for reasons still being examined by the investigators, he was overwhelmed by the tree. The 118 call from his companions was immediate, but there was nothing more they could do for the man.

People in the village began to think that something had happened when everyone saw the Suem helicopter circling and the ambulance also arrived, vehicles which however left empty after a few minutes. At that point the rumor of the misfortune spread immediately, leaving everyone discouraged and in disbelief.

