Everyone gets up slowly

Eminent religious scholar and President All India Muslim Personal Law Board

Tragedy of Maulana Syed Muhammad Rabi Hosni Nadvi

Lucknow: April 13 (sahrnews.com)

Prominent religious scholar, Nazim Darul Uloom Nidwat Ulama Lucknow and President All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Syed Muhammad Rabi Hosni Nadvi today after a long illness. April 13 To 3.45 In the morning, he met his real owner. In a hospital in Lucknow, his spirit flew away from the elemental cage.

Age of Maulana Syed Muhammad Rabi Hosni Nadvi 94 years According to the reports, Maulana’s funeral prayer will be offered today after Isha Naduat Ulama and tomorrow after Fajr prayer in Rae Bareilly, his body will be cremated.

Maulana Syed Muhammad Rabi Hosni Nadvi October 1, 1929 I was born in Takiya Kalan, Rae Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh and was the nephew of the eminent world-renowned religious scholar and Arabic writer Maulana Syed Abul Hasan Ali Nadvi. Maulana completed his primary education at his family school in Rae Bareilly, followed by higher education. Entered Darul Uloom Nidwat Ulama for education.

1948 I obtained a certificate of excellence from Darul Uloom Nidwat Ulama.1947- I also stayed at Darul Uloom Deoband for a year and benefited from the lessons of the teachers there. 1949 After completing my studies, I was appointed as an assistant teacher in Darul Uloom Nidwat Ulama. 1950-1951 During his stay in Saudi Arabia.

Maulana Syed Muhammad Rabi Hosni Nadvi was also the vice-president of the International Association of Islamic Literature in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and a founding member of the Association of Islamic Scholars in Makkah. President of Bareilly as well as Dar-ul-Musnafeen, Member of Azamgarh, Trustee of Oxford Center for Islamic Studies, University of Oxford, Tehreek Payam Insaniya and Islamic Jurisprudence Academy, India were among the patrons.

1955 I was appointed as a lawyer of Darul Uloom Nidwat Ulama and the Dean of the Arabic Language in 1970. He was also awarded the India Council Uttar Pradesh and later the Presidential Award for his services to the Arabic language.1993- I was appointed to the position of Mahtamim of Darul Uloom Nidwat Ulama.

1999- Naib Nazim Nadut Ulama and 2000 After the death of Maulana Abul Hasan Ali Hosni Nadvi, he was appointed as Nazim Nidwa Ulama. After two years, June 2002 After the death of the then President Qazi Mujahidul Islam Qasmi, Maulana Syed Muhammad Rabi Hosni Nadvi was unanimously elected as the President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

Maulana Syed Muhammad Rabi Hosni Nadvi has compiled dozens of books in Arabic and Urdu languages. His articles on various scientific, intellectual, religious and reform topics have been published in Nadwa’s Rasaila al-Mubar Hayat, Al-Baath al-Islami and Al-Ra’id, in addition to many important magazines of the country and abroad. They were published in magazines.

Maulana Syed Muhammad Rabi Hosni Nadvi was also counted among the few national and national leaders of Muslims at the national level. Apart from serving the nation through teaching and writing for a long time, he was active on various academic, literary and social fronts. He was responsible or member of dozens of international organizations.

Today, with the news of the death of Maulana Syed Muhammad Rabi Hosni Nadvi, a wave of grief spread across the country and abroad. In particular, there is an atmosphere of sadness among Indian Muslims. In the current situation, Muslims are losing their selfless leaders and are suffering from serious loss due to the death of sincere and sincere scholars, intellectuals and thinkers of the country for the past few years.

According to the ancient effect

Everyone gets up slowly

This world is becoming empty of reliable people

Maulana Syed Muhammad Rabi Hosni Nadvi always taught the Muslims of India to avoid opposing each other. In his address, Maulana said that “There should be differences but not opposition” because differences take the form of conflict and conflict. Maulana expressed his regret and said that the disorder of opposition has arisen in the Ummah. While differences can be taken advantage of.

Post Views: 234