Home News Tragedy on the Sile, Massimo Donadon, president of Canottieri, remembers Vincenzo Alongi
News

Tragedy on the Sile, Massimo Donadon, president of Canottieri, remembers Vincenzo Alongi

by admin
Tragedy on the Sile, Massimo Donadon, president of Canottieri, remembers Vincenzo Alongi

Vincenzo Alongi, 76, from Monigo, was a retired English teacher. He had been a teacher at the Serena middle school, then a librarian at Riccati, then a teacher at Giorgi’s evenings. Rowing and boat trips had conquered him, so much so that at the beginning of September he had participated – for the first time – in the Historical Regatta in Venice. Video interview Mattia Toffoletto, photo film shooting

01:31

See also  Enrico Fierro, an "uncomfortable" journalist and in search of the truth between the 'Ndrangheta and the bad business of the South, dies

You may also like

The reactions to Giorgia Meloni’s victory, from Saviano...

Padua, the tablet bursts in the hands of...

Cornered?1 dead, 10 missing, Chinese migrant workers smuggled...

The Friulian civil protection volunteers at work in...

Belluno, the definitive figure: De Carlo (FdI) in...

From France to the USA, the reactions of...

[Civilization of the New Era]”I want to do...

Beirut without answers – Caroline Hayek

A rift between China and Russia?Conscription, referendum, nuclear...

Renato Zero yells in front of Giorgia Meloni’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy