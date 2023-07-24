Tragedy Strikes as Gymnasium Collapses, Leaving 10 Dead in Qiqihar No. 34 Middle School

10 dead in Qiqihar No. 34 middle school gymnasium collapse

Qiqihar City, Heilongjiang Province – Tragedy struck on July 24 when the roof of the gymnasium at No. 34 Middle School in Qiqihar City, Heilongjiang Province collapsed, resulting in the death of 10 people. According to the Qiqihar City Search and Rescue On-site Headquarters, there were 19 people inside the gymnasium at the time of the incident.

Rescue teams worked tirelessly to locate and save those trapped under the debris. Out of the 15 people initially trapped, four managed to escape on their own. As of 5:30 on the 24th, 14 people had been found. Unfortunately, four of them had no vital signs, six passed away despite extensive treatment, and four others sustained non-life-threatening injuries. One person remains trapped, and the rescue operation is ongoing.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the construction unit responsible for building the adjacent teaching complex had improperly stacked perlite on the gymnasium roof, in violation of safety regulations. Heavy rainfall caused the perlite to become saturated and increased the weight on the roof, ultimately leading to its collapse. A thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the exact causes and potential negligence involved in the incident.

Authorities have taken control of the construction unit responsible for the teaching complex. The individual in charge of the construction unit is now in custody and is being questioned by the public security organs.

No. 34 Middle School in Qiqihar City is an educational institution committed to providing quality education to its students. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning for the lives lost. Local authorities have promised a thorough investigation and will take appropriate action to ensure the safety of other school buildings and prevent future tragedies.

The tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the importance of strict adherence to construction regulations and safety standards. It is crucial for all construction projects to prioritize the safety of the structures and the people who will inhabit them.

The people of Qiqihar City and the entire community stand together in grief and solidarity, extending their deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims. The government has pledged its support and assistance to those affected by this unfortunate incident.

