Tragedy Strikes as Middle School Gymnasium Collapses, Claiming Lives of Women’s Volleyball Players in Qiqihar, China

Tragedy struck the city of Qiqihar in northeastern China as eleven people, including members of a women’s volleyball team, were killed when the roof of a middle school gymnasium collapsed on Sunday (July 23). The gymnasium was located in Qiqihar No. 34 Middle School, and reports indicate that the victims were all students of the school’s women’s volleyball team who were training at the time of the incident.

On-site images reveal the devastating aftermath, with the entire roof of the stadium caved in and the interior reduced to ruins, leaving only the surrounding walls intact. Among the 19 individuals present during the accident, only four managed to escape unharmed.

Approximately 160 firefighters and 39 fire engines promptly arrived at the scene to commence search and rescue operations. The initial investigation revealed that the collapse was caused by the perlite insulation material, which was placed on the roof of a nearby building still under construction. Heavy rain caused the perlite to swell, increasing its weight and ultimately leading to the catastrophic collapse.

Following the incident, a widely circulated video showcased the parents of the victims interrogating the authorities for their alleged failure to promptly inform them about their children’s safety. Instead, a large number of police and officials were deployed to the scene to maintain stability.

As of Monday morning (July 24), the on-site search and rescue efforts were concluded, and the individuals responsible for the incident have been detained by the police. The specific identities of the deceased have not been disclosed by officials.

This tragic incident has once again raised concerns about the safety standards and construction practices in China. The local authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the gymnasium roof collapse and to ensure that necessary measures are taken to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

