Tragedy Strikes as Official Helicopter Crashes During Flooding Inspection, Killing 16

Beijing, August 9, 2023 – Zhuozhou and Laishui in Baoding City, Hebei Province, have been devastated by flooding caused by flood discharge. Local officials, who remained silent during the disaster, have now begun to show up in the affected area. However, tragedy struck as a military helicopter carrying Baoding officials crashed during an inspection of the Zhuozhou disaster area, resulting in the death of more than a dozen military and political officials on board.

According to a post shared on Twitter by netizen “Mr. Tao Miao” on August 9, CCP officials inspecting the disaster area were involved in the crash, resulting in the death of all 16 individuals on board. The post included a picture showing CCP Baoding city officials and military personnel boarding the helicopter from the garrison aviation brigade. The helicopter crashed into a high-voltage line while patrolling the flooded area, causing the fatalities. Among those who died were 13 military officials and 3 local officials, including a reporter from Baoding TV station, the deputy director of the Baoding Transportation Bureau, and the director of the Baoding Emergency Management Bureau.

The cause of the crash, as stated in the post, was attributed to excessive fog and lack of piloting skills, resulting in a collision with the high-voltage line. Some individuals may have been electrocuted, while others may have drowned after the helicopter crashed into the flood. The post also claimed that during the distribution of water, local officials fled the scene, only to reappear once the situation was deemed safe. The netizen further alleged that the news about the incident is being blocked on the internet.

Earlier, Radio Free Asia cited sources from the CCP’s military, reporting that on August 5, a helicopter, suspected to belong to the 82nd Group of the Army, crashed while carrying Baoding officials to inspect the flooded areas in Zhuozhou. All individuals on board were killed, including a deputy chief of staff of the military and several officials at the deputy bureau level of Baoding City.

The CCP officials have not released any official information regarding the incident, and Radio Free Asia’s attempts to gather information from relevant departments of Hebei Province and Baoding City have been unsuccessful.

The flooding occurred in Zhuozhou City and Laishui County as a result of extensive flood discharge operations starting from July 31. The water level in some urban areas reached more than 7 meters, and numerous villages were submerged. However, CCP officials at various levels failed to respond for several days.

It was only after the water began to recede that officials finally arrived in Zhuozhou for “inspection.” The secretary of the Zhuozhou Municipal Party Committee also made an appearance to “direct the dredging” efforts. The delayed response and subsequent display of officials drew criticism from netizens.

In addition to the disaster in Zhuozhou, Laishui County also suffered significant damage due to mudslides. Heavy rainfall on August 1 triggered mountain torrents and caused a loss of communication with several villages in Sanpo Town. The video footage shows that the Juma River surged, resulting in submerging low-rise buildings and destroying tourist facilities. Eight villages in Jiulong Town lost communication and were cut off from the outside world.

A Beijing netizen shared on Weibo that 14 villagers were killed in Xipogen, Tangjiazhuang Village, Laishui County alone. However, the Propaganda Department of Laishui County claimed that there were no reports of casualties in the county.

The tragic helicopter crash and the devastating floods have sparked outrage among the public, who are now demanding answers and accountability from the officials involved in the disaster response.

