Tragedy Strikes in California Carrot Field as Woman Run Over in Front of Daughter and Co-Workers

Tragedy Strikes Carrot Field as Worker is Run Over in California

NUEVA CUYAMA, CALIFORNIA – A horrifying incident unfolded in a carrot field in Nueva Cuyama, California, where a woman was tragically run over in front of her daughter and terrified colleagues. Shockingly, despite the traumatic event, the workers were ordered to continue with their work right next to the victim’s lifeless body.

The Los Angeles Times shed light on the incident, identifying the victim as Rosa Miriam Sánchez. The heart-wrenching ordeal unfolded as Sánchez’s daughter, María del Carmen, returned to the field after her break, only to be greeted by screams of panic.

Describing the moment, the 24-year-old farm worker told the Times, “You could hear people screaming and I couldn’t see my mother.” She soon discovered that a truck driver had accidentally run over her 58-year-old mother. In a state of shock, María rushed to her mother’s side, but sadly, Sánchez passed away in her arms.

What followed was a disturbing scene as Grimmway Farms workers were ordered to continue picking carrots in the fields, despite Sánchez’s body lying under a blanket just a few meters away, according to witnesses who spoke to the American media.

The tragic accident, which occurred on September 20 in Santa Barbara County, has prompted an investigation by Grimmway Farms and Cal/OSHA, the state agency responsible for workplace safety. Additionally, the workers are calling for an investigation into why they were instructed to continue working in such an unimaginable situation.

Witnesses recounted the company’s insensitive response, with one worker highlighting their callousness, stating, “Just because a worker lost his life wasn’t going to stop them from finishing the job. To them, we’re just trash.”

In response to the incident, Grimmway Farms released a statement revealing that they are conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sánchez’s death and the decision to continue working after the accident. However, President and CEO Jeff Huckaby asserted that the company did not believe the directive to continue was issued by Grimmway Farms.

“We are heartbroken for the death of Ms. Sánchez and for all those affected by this accident,” the statement read. “Based on the first results of our ongoing internal investigations, we do not believe that Grimmway gave the order to continue work on the day of the accident. However, it is clear that work should have ceased immediately.”

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office also conducted an investigation, determining that the crash was indeed an accident, as stated by an agency spokesperson. Furthermore, workers at the site have raised concerns about the safety of the truck and the driver involved.

This tragic incident serves as a wake-up call for the prioritization of worker safety in such industries. The investigation will undoubtedly shed light on the events leading up to the accident and the company’s response, hopefully bringing justice to Rosa Miriam Sánchez and preventing such heart-rending incidents in the future.

