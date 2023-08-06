Tragedy Strikes Zhuozhou and Laishui County: Floods Leave Villagers Trapped and Officials Silent

Title: Deadly Flooding in Zhuozhou and Laishui County Calls CCP Officials’ Response into Question

Date: August 5, 2023

In a shocking turn of events, thousands of villagers were left trapped in their flooded homes in Zhuozhou, as local authorities failed to notify them in time about the impending danger. The lack of timely action and assistance resulted in heavy casualties, contradicting the state media’s claim of zero deaths and zero missing persons. Rescuers, upon arrival, discovered corpses floating inside the flooded homes. The response from the affected villagers and online community has been outrage, with some journalists even labeling the Zhuozhou officials as “beasts” for their negligence.

The devastating situation came to light when a netizen in Zhuozhou, known as “Ms. Li is not your teacher,” received a message from another netizen detailing the events surrounding the flooding. According to the message, embankments were dug to release floodwaters since July 30, causing a larger area of Zhuozhou to be flooded. Shockingly, there has been no assistance or official notification from the Zhuozhou officials, who demanded a false report of no deaths and no missing persons. However, rescuers revealed the startling truth that numerous bodies were found floating inside the flooded homes.

According to CCP’s official media, as of August 1, a total of 133,913 people were affected by the flooding in Zhuozhou, with authorities reporting zero deaths and zero missing individuals. The disaster affected 146 villages, covering an area of 225.38 square kilometers. By July 31, the agricultural disaster-affected area was estimated at 9,726 mu. Surprisingly, as of August 5, the official disaster situation in Zhuozhou remained unupdated.

Furthermore, it has been reported that the water depth at Zhuozhou Middle School still exceeds three meters, creating an even more perilous situation for the affected residents.

The severity of the situation has triggered widespread anger and condemnation of CCP officials on Chinese social media platform, Weibo. A post by a reporter from “Southern Weekend” has gone viral, describing the officials as being “worse than animals” for their lack of action and misleading reporting.

A video shared by “Ms. Li is not your teacher” shows the current situation in Zhuozhou, with a material warehouse piled up with essential supplies. However, the villagers are unable to collect them as they require a certificate issued by the township level authorities or higher.

In a neighboring county, Laishui, the local government reported that 15 townships and 284 villages were affected by the floods, covering an area of 157,890 hectares and impacting a population of 73,000 individuals. The popular Yesanpo Scenic Spot also suffered significant damage. However, local netizens have revealed that at least 14 people have been killed in Laishui County, contradicting the government’s official statement of no deaths.

One netizen from Laishui County disclosed that nearly 100 casualties were counted in the local villages. The government, however, has suppressed this information to claim that there were no casualties. Rare private rescue teams have entered the villages and reported on the true extent of the casualties, calling into question the government’s transparency.

The disaster in Laishui County was described by netizens as a result of heavy rainstorms and subsequent mountain torrents, causing mudslides in almost all valleys. The destruction caused houses to be washed away, power poles to collapse, and bridges to be washed out. The isolated villages are desperately seeking help, with more than ten people still missing and two confirmed deaths.

The devastating floods have brought grief and suffering to the people of Zhuozhou and Laishui County. As the authorities face mounting criticism for their inadequate response, it remains to be seen how they will address and rectify the situation for the affected communities.

Voice of Hope will continue to monitor and report on the situation.

