Tragedy Ventimiglia, perhaps the path was too narrow for the Defender [notiziediprato.it]

Investigators at work to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident that cost the lives of three people including an employee of the Military Geographical Institute residing in Seano

The road traveled by the Army Defender may have been too narrow in places for that vehicle to navigate. This is one of the hypotheses made to explain the accident in which yesterday, June 15, two civilian cartographers from the Military Geographical Institute of Florence and a member of the Alpine Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza died (LAWS). Among the victims also Leonardo Sensitivi, a 54-year-old graphics technical assistant, residing in Seano in the municipality of Carmignano.

The vehicle fell 30 meters into a cliff while it was passing on a path of Mount Grammando, in an impervious area, in the locality of Villatella, above Ventimiglia. Police investigators are trying to reconstruct what happened in the moments leading up to the accident and help can come from the testimony of the injured, Simone Bartolini, 61, from Scandicci, the only survivor of the ‘country mission’ to carry out surveys and maintenance on the Italian-French border (a stone remained to be fixed). The man has already been heard.

To push the police investigators towards the hypothesis of the road being too narrow is the behavior of a second financier who should have been on the Defender with the others: he would have got off the vehicle claiming that that path was too dangerous. It was he who raised the alarm.

The dynamics of the accident are not yet clear: it is probable that the vehicle ended up off the road with two wheels to avoid an obstacle or because the path at that point was particularly narrow. The layout of that path is considered “very difficult” in some sections and this could have created problems for the driver even if he had already driven that type of vehicle. At the wheel was Tiberio Gherardini, 58, from Signa. The used Defender is considered a ‘tactical vehicle’ and will be assessed if it was suitable for that terrain to be covered.