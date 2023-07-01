Tragic accident at Spa circuit claimed the life of a young Dutch driver

The world of motorsports is in mourning after the tragic death of the young Dutch driver Dilano van’t Hoff, just 18 years old, who lost his life this Saturday at the Spa circuit, Belgium, during a European championship race. regional formula, as confirmed by the organization in a statement.

The tragic accident occurred in the last lap of the competition, in the midst of heavy rain that made track conditions difficult. A chain collision on the Combes straight triggered the tragedy, resulting in the impact of Van’t Hoff’s car at a speed of over 200 km/h. The vehicle was crossed on the track and, unfortunately, a driver who was following the Dutchman could not avoid it and hit his car, aggravating the situation.

Dilano van’t Hoff, who had been Spanish F4 champion in 2020, was racing with the MP Motorsport team. The young talent was pursuing his dream of reaching the pinnacle of motorsport and his untimely departure has left profound sadness throughout the motorsports community.

The circumstances of the accident evoke a tragic event that occurred four years ago on the same circuit, when the French driver Anthoine Hubert lost his life in the F2 category. This unfortunate coincidence has once again put the focus on safety in motor racing and the importance of continuing to work to prevent accidents and protect the lives of drivers.

The news also reached Formula 1, which was pronounced through a statement released on its social networks. Stefano Domenicali, the current president and CEO of F1, said: “We are very saddened to learn of the passing of Dilano van’t Hoff today in Spa-Francorchamps. Dilano died pursuing his dream of reaching the pinnacle of motorsports. Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

“We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van ‘t Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps. Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.” Stefano Domenicali pic.twitter.com/Kn0gklf9RN — Formula 1 (@F1) July 1, 2023