In an unfortunate event that occurred yesterday afternoon in Itagüí, two children aged 12 and 13 lost their lives while traveling clinging to a truck. The events occurred in the 52D race with 63rd street, on one side of the Parque de los Artistas, according to the authorities.

“Apparently, they got hooked on a truck-type vehicle, another vehicle came behind and hit the young cyclists and they unfortunately died,” revealed Juan Eugenio González, deputy commander of the Ministry of Mobility. A third cyclist, who was traveling on another bicycle, escaped unharmed.

The Departmental Delegation of Antioquia Firefighters regretted the event and called on the public to avoid this type of imprudence that can end in tragedy.

“This type of action is very frequent, but accidents that occur on the roads of our territory are also becoming more frequent and, from the Departmental Delegation, we call for these activities to stop being practiced,” said Luis Bernardo. Morales, departmental fire department delegate.

Meanwhile, the traffic authorities recommend avoiding getting hooked on moving vehicles, as this represents a great risk to life and road safety.