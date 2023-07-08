Tragic Accident Claims the Life of El Paso Trucker: Community Rallies to Support Family

Tragedy Strikes as El Paso Trucker Crushed to Death in Industrial Accident

El Paso, Texas – In a devastating incident, a local trucker lost his life after being crushed by his own tractor and trailer. The incident took place on Thursday at approximately 4:41 pm at the Sky Transportation Services facilities, located at 12350 Mercantil.

The victim, identified as Servando Beltrán, 57, was maneuvering his tractor and trailer when the vehicle unexpectedly began reversing, trapping him against another parked trailer. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but unfortunately, Beltrán succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have launched investigations into the incident and are being assisted by federal employment authorities, the Office of the Medical Examiner, and the Texas Department of Public Safety. The investigation is currently ongoing, seeking to determine the cause of the tragic accident and prevent future occurrences.

As news of the accident spread throughout the El Paso community, Beltrán’s daughter, Alexandra, took to GoFundMe to seek support from the community. She hopes to raise funds to transport her father’s body to Ciudad Juárez, where a proper wake can be held to honor his memory.

In an emotional petition on the crowdfunding platform, Alexandra expressed her grief and gratitude for any support the community can provide during this difficult time. She also requested prayers and privacy for her family. Those who wish to contribute can visit the GoFundMe campaign and make a donation.

This tragic incident serves as a somber reminder of the dangers faced by truckers and the importance of workplace safety. The El Paso Journal extends its deepest condolences to the Beltrán family and urges authorities to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.