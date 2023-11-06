Tragic accident in Alto de La Línea

The balance until the moment of the accident in Alto de La Línea is eight people injured and two dead.

In Alto de La Línea, a cargo vehicle apparently ran out of brakes while traveling on the road in the direction of Cajamarca – Calarcá, at kilometer 9 +600. As it passed, it collided with four vehicles and subsequently fell into the abyss. As a result of this accident, two people lost their lives, while another eight were injured and were taken to care centers in the department of Quindío.

“The last report we have is that the tractor-trailer towed four vehicles, including an interdepartmental transport bus. There are twelve injured, two were taken to the San Juan de Dios hospital in Armenia and 10 to the Café Clinic. “There are two people at the site without vital signs and there are minor injuries who were checked at the site, but they did not want to be transferred to care centers,” said Captain Javier Arconde, commander of the Calarcá fire department.

According to Arconde, the truck driver was rescued alive by relief agencies.

Witnesses to the accident indicated that one of the deceased was on top of the tractor-trailer. In addition, one of the vehicles hit by the truck also fell into the abyss.

Meanwhile, the Traffic and Transportation Section attached to the Quindío Police reported that they are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident to determine the corresponding responsibilities.

