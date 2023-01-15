As Kevin Alonso Betancourt Leal, the young man who lost his life in a traffic accident on Avenida Circunvalar de Neiva was identified.

In the event, a young woman identified as Briyith Constanza Plinio was also seriously injured, who remains under a reserved prognosis at the Neiva University Hospital.

As it was known, the accident was registered at 14th Street with Race 1 in the vicinity of the Ceinar Educational Institution, where the young people aboard the AKT-125 NKDR motorcycle, with license plate EOR-69F, were mobilizing, when they apparently lost control of the moped. and ended up crashing into the sardinel.

This caused the young people to be ejected and suffer serious injuries when they fell against the pavement. Paramedics who arrived at the scene transferred Kevin Alonso to the Medilaser clinic, where after undergoing surgery he did not survive.