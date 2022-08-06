Home News Tragic accident in Ravenna: three deaths, two 50-year-old women and a 39-year-old man. Three injured, one serious
News

Tragic accident in Ravenna: three deaths, two 50-year-old women and a 39-year-old man. Three injured, one serious

by admin
Tragic accident in Ravenna: three deaths, two 50-year-old women and a 39-year-old man. Three injured, one serious

RAVENNA – Three people died and three others were injured, one of which seriously, the toll of a road accident that last night just before one in Pinarella di Cervia, on the Ravenna coast, involved three vehicles. In particular, for reasons still being examined by the local police, the carambola, which took place near the intersection between via Bollana and via Garaffona, involved a Fiat Panda, a Mercedes 180 and a large-displacement scooter.

The two women in the first car died instantly while a third woman in the car with them was admitted to the Bufalini hospital in Cesena in serious condition. The man aboard the scooter also died. Finally, the two women in the Mercedes were injured. On the spot, in addition to the 118 operators, the firefighters intervened to extract the bodies from the sheets.

The victims are a 55-year-old woman from Punta Marina, a 52-year-old woman from Lido Adriano and a 39-year-old man from Forlì.

See also  [China Watch]Zhang Gaoli’s sex scandal disrupts Beijing’s plans | Peng Shuai | Beijing Winter Olympics | Bach

You may also like

Bad weather in Trentino Alto Adige, water bomb...

Elections, Letta tries to close the deal in...

Rob Brezsny Gemini horoscope August 4/10 2022

Migrants, 659 refugees rescued offshore by Doctors Without...

Peace on the level of the lakes: there...

Mef: tax revenue + 13.5% in six months,...

Rob Brezsny Leo horoscope August 4/10 2022

Earthquake on the Prosecco hills, epicenter in Segusino

Shanghai On August 5, 2022, no new local...

The latest Covid mystery: infections go down but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy