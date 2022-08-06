RAVENNA – Three people died and three others were injured, one of which seriously, the toll of a road accident that last night just before one in Pinarella di Cervia, on the Ravenna coast, involved three vehicles. In particular, for reasons still being examined by the local police, the carambola, which took place near the intersection between via Bollana and via Garaffona, involved a Fiat Panda, a Mercedes 180 and a large-displacement scooter.

The two women in the first car died instantly while a third woman in the car with them was admitted to the Bufalini hospital in Cesena in serious condition. The man aboard the scooter also died. Finally, the two women in the Mercedes were injured. On the spot, in addition to the 118 operators, the firefighters intervened to extract the bodies from the sheets.

The victims are a 55-year-old woman from Punta Marina, a 52-year-old woman from Lido Adriano and a 39-year-old man from Forlì.