As Fausto Rodríguez Guluma, the man who lost his life in a traffic accident registered in the industrial zone of Neiva was identified.

Preliminarily it has been known that the event was recorded in the early hours of this Sunday, in Carrera Quinta sur, there apparently the man who would have lost control of the car, for which reason it ended up overturned on the platform.

Rodríguez Guluma died immediately after being trapped in the vehicle. Paramedics arrive at the scene in order to try to help him.

Transit units from the Ministry of Mobility were in charge of lifting the body.

It was known about the deceased, who is well known in the taxi drivers union, since he worked in this trade.

