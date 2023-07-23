Tragic bus accident in Santander left ten dead and 30 injured

In the early hours of this Saturday, July 22, an intermunicipal bus from the Brasilia company, which covered the Cúcuta – Valledupar route, suffered a serious accident at kilometer 58 of the road that connects El Playón and San Alberto. According to the first reports from the authorities, the bus, which was carrying 41 passengers, left the road and fell down an abyss of approximately 200 meters.

So far, ten people have lost their lives, including two minors. At least another 30 people were taken to the El Playón Hospital and to Bucaramanga as a result of the incident.

#Attention There was a serious accident involving a bus belonging to the Brasilia company that for the moment leaves 9 people dead and more than 10 injured in Santander. The authorities confirmed that the bus fell into an abyss between the municipalities of El Playón and Rionegro #Emergency #Accident pic.twitter.com/8oiLlqDsAX — Javier Rodríguez Journalist (@javier_dia) July 22, 2023

The mayor of El Playón, Wilmer Alexander Barrios Cote, expressed: “The situation is chaotic, thank God we have had help from some ambulances that have already arrived and have displaced many injured, but at this moment I do not have all the clear information on what happened due to the seriousness of the events.”

After the incident, several ambulances from Bucaramanga went to the scene to provide support in the care and rescue of the injured. Meanwhile, the authorities are tabulating the information on the number of injuries and deaths to deliver an official report.

For its part, the National Road Safety Agency revealed that the bus that crashed in El Playón, Santander, had all the documents in order.

“The National Road Safety Agency, after verifying the databases, was able to establish that the 2017 model bus has Soat, non-contractual and contractual civil liability insurance, technical-mechanical review and current operation card,” mentioned the entity attached to the Mintransporte.

Faced with the lives lost in Santander, “as the National Government we reiterate to the transport companies that they must carry out the verification and documentation controls of the vehicles and drivers in their charge, only in this way will we reduce road accidents”: Dir. (e) Lina Huari pic.twitter.com/XaWZnwGTuf — National Road Safety Agency (@ansvcol) July 22, 2023

In turn, the Superintendence of Ports and Transportation indicated that they will carry out all the pertinent investigations to establish the causes of the accident.

«The companies that provide passenger transport services must carry out control activities to avoid these road accidents. The information on the fatalities and injuries, as well as the causes of the accident are still being investigated by the police units that are in the area responding to the emergency.” concludes the statement.

