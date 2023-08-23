Tragic Car Accident Claims Life of 3-Year-Old Honduran Girl in North Carolina

Tragedy Strikes: 3-Year-Old Honduran Girl Dies in North Carolina Car Accident

NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES.- In a devastating car accident last Sunday, a 3-year-old girl of Honduran origin lost her life in Charlotte, North Carolina. The little girl has been identified as Emma Natalia Velázquez Gutiérrez, who was traveling with her family in a vehicle that overturned on White Road, near Highway 150 in Rowan County.

Emma’s mother, Gloria Gutiérrez, shared the heart-wrenching details of the incident in an interview. She explained that they were going for a recreation day by a river when the horrifying accident occurred. “I made sure my daughter was safe in her car seat, five minutes after arriving at the place where we were going and the car began to spin, leaving the tires on top,” she recounted to Progreso Hispano News.

Tragically, the vehicle, a 2004 Scion, flipped on a curve in the road. While Gloria’s friend and her two children managed to escape the wreckage, little Emma remained in her car seat.

“I looked at my girl hanging in her car seat, there was a lot of blood,” a devastated Gloria recalled.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and attempted to revive Emma, but sadly, her heart had already stopped beating.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing, but family members believe that mechanical failures in the car may have been responsible.

The loss of Emma has left a deep void in the family, especially her mother Gloria, who now mourns the loss of her only daughter. To help cover the funeral expenses, the family has set up a GoFundMe account, inviting those who wish to contribute to do so through the platform.

This tragic incident serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for regular maintenance checks on vehicles.

As the investigation continues, the family and friends of Emma come together in grief and hope to find strength in the support of their community and the memories they hold dear.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

