Tragic Death and Lawsuit: Construction Worker’s Mother Files $1 Million Lawsuit Against B Comm Constructors for Negligence in Heat Stroke Case

Title: Hispanic Farm Worker Dies of Heat Stroke: Colleagues Call for Greater Protections

Date: June 25, 2022

San Antonio, Texas: Gabriel Infante, a 24-year-old construction worker, tragically lost his life due to heat stroke while working in scorching temperatures on June 23, 2022. His best friend and co-worker, Joshua Espinoza, had noticed Infante’s confused and erratic behavior before he collapsed, suspecting heat stroke as the cause, according to the San Antonio Express News.

Infante and Espinoza, friends since sixth grade and originally from Weslaco near the Mexican border, had moved to San Antonio together. They were laying fiber optic cables in a construction project when the incident occurred, working 12 feet underground.

Velma Infante, Gabriel’s mother, has filed a lawsuit against B Comm Constructors, the company employing her son at the time, seeking $1 million in damages. The lawsuit alleges that the company failed to implement adequate measures to protect workers from extreme heat and lacked training programs or policies to prevent illnesses associated with high temperatures.

The lawsuit also states that when Gabriel began presenting symptoms of heat stroke, Espinoza tried to cool him down by pouring cold water on him. However, despite their efforts, Gabriel passed away the following day in the intensive care unit of a local hospital. His body temperature upon arrival at the hospital was recorded at a staggering 110 degrees Fahrenheit – a clear sign of heat stroke according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The tragedy was compounded by the fact that, despite temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit, a foreman suspected drug use and had Espinoza call the police instead of offering immediate medical assistance.

“To this day, I have never received even a phone call from the owner of the company to offer his condolences for the death of my son,” said Velma Infante, expressing her disappointment. She also revealed that she now experiences panic and anxiety if her children do not return phone calls promptly.

Adding to the outrage, just weeks before the incident, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the “Texas Regulatory Consistency Act” into law. Under this law, local governments are prohibited from enacting heat protection standards for construction workers. Existing ordinances in Austin and Dallas, which mandated regular breaks for water and heat relief for outdoor workers, were overturned by the new law. Furthermore, the law prevents the establishment of similar rules in San Antonio.

Espinoza criticized the new law, stating, “My friend Gabe is the epitome of why this law is ridiculous” and accusing Governor Abbott of disregarding worker safety.

In response to the incident, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) proposed a $13,052 fine against B Comm Constructors for their failure to protect workers from heat hazards. The company has chosen to challenge the fine.

At the time of his passing, Gabriel Infante was both a construction worker and a talented musician studying at the University of Texas-San Antonio. Gabriel’s mother intends to establish a music scholarship in his name, as he had a deep love for music and aspired to continue his musical education.

The tragic death of Gabriel Infante highlights the urgent need for stronger protections for workers in extreme heat conditions. Colleagues of Infante joined the chorus of demands and called for enhanced measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all workers facing similar risk.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of neglecting worker safety and emphasizes the importance of maintaining comprehensive heat protection protocols to prevent future tragedies.

