Tragic Death of 24-Year-Old Man Highlights the Dangers of Electric Shock Drowning in Lake Lanier

Man Electrocuted to Death in Tragic Accident at Lake Lanier

Lake Lanier, Georgia – In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man lost his life after being electrocuted while jumping into the water from a pier on Lake Lanier. The unfortunate incident took place on Thursday evening, and the victim has been identified as Thomas Milner.

According to authorities, Milner was initially rescued after several failed attempts and was rushed to Northside Forsyth Hospital. However, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he tragically passed away.

The incident unfolded around 5:30 p.m. when authorities received a distress call about a drowning in the lake. Milner had jumped into the water from his family’s dock and could be heard yelling for help soon after. A family friend attempted to use a ladder to retrieve Milner from the water but was unsuccessful.

In a brave attempt to save Milner, neighbors took a boat to reach him. One of them even jumped into the water to assist him. However, the person who rescued Milner described feeling a burning sensation similar to an electric shock. Concerned for his own safety, he swam to shore to turn off the power before returning to help Milner.

Milner’s uncle was present at the scene and administered CPR until medical professionals arrived. Tragically, Milner succumbed to his injuries the following day at a local hospital.

Speaking to local news outlet WANF, Milner’s mother, Martha Milner, remembered her son as a gentle and kind person who loved the lake dearly. She highlighted his whimsy, humor, and dedication.

According to Milner, the dock on their lake property was relatively new, less than three years old, and had been installed by a licensed electrician. This incident has left the family and the community shocked, describing it as a “freak accident.”

This incident has raised concerns about the occurrence of electric shock drownings. The Electric Shock Drowning Prevention Association explains that this is a “silent killer” that can happen when electrical currents seep into the water, incapacitating swimmers. Unfortunately, such incidents often go unreported as they are classified as common drownings unless there is a witness account.

Previous cases of electric shock drownings have been reported between 2016 and 2017. In one instance, a 15-year-old girl drowned at Alabama’s Lake Tuscaloosa after an electrical shock from a metal ladder connected to a flooded light switch. The following year, two women lost their lives to electric shocks in the same lake.

Lake Lanier, located approximately 50 minutes northeast of Atlanta, is known for its popularity and attracts visitors from across the Southeast. With nearly 700 miles of shoreline, it is a preferred destination for water-based activities.

Authorities are investigating the incident further to determine the exact cause of the electric discharge and prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future.

