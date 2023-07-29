Tragic Death of Beloved Mexican Paletero in Dallas Leaves Community in Mourning

Tragic Loss: Beloved Mexican Paletero Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

DALLAS, Texas – The Pleasant Grove neighborhood is mourning the loss of one of its most cherished vendors, Luis Diosdado Muñoz. The 52-year-old Mexican paletero was tragically killed in a hit-and-run incident on Buckner Blvd.

Originally from Guanajuato, Luis Diosdado had been pushing his popsicle cart through the streets of the Pleasant Grove neighborhood for 20 years. His children and loyal customers remember him as a hardworking and friendly man who was loved by the community.

“He said that this was his favorite area to sell popsicles because everyone knew him and greeted him and gave him water when the sun was very hot,” said María Diosdado, one of his daughters. “Unfortunately, my dad is never going to sell popsicles again.”

The hit-and-run incident occurred on Wednesday, July 26, at 9:00 pm, just three minutes after Luis arrived home from his workday. The police report states that the suspect did stop and get out of the car after the incident.

Luis Diosdado’s children revealed that they often warned him about the dangers of being run over, particularly when he finished working late at night. They mentioned that their father did not wear a reflective vest or lights while on his routes.

In a heartbreaking twist, Luis Diosdado had been planning to retire and return to Mexico in September to reunite with his wife, father, and grandchildren. Despite not having legal documents, he had worked tirelessly in Texas for two decades, providing for his family and sending them popsicles to Mexico before they immigrated to the United States.

The Pleasant Grove community is devastated by the loss of Luis Diosdado. His children, who had only known Dallas through the photographs he sent them, are organizing a daily rosary and launching a Go Fund Me campaign to cover the costs of his funeral. They hope to lay their father to rest in his hometown of Guanajuato, Mexico.

“We are very grateful to all the people who are helping us because we have a Go Fund Me and we are raising funds for his funeral,” expressed the children. “We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from people we don’t even know.”

While the pain of losing their father is immense, the family finds comfort in knowing that Luis Diosdado visited a church and prayed the day before his untimely passing. They are grateful for the love and support shown by their community during this difficult time.

The paletero Luis Diosdado Muñoz will always be remembered for his dedication, kindness, and the joy he brought to the children and residents of Pleasant Grove. His legacy and impact will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

