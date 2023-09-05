Tragic Death of Young Dominican in New Jersey Beach Rip Current

Young Dominican Dies After Being Swept Away by Rip Current at New Jersey Beach

A tragic incident took place at the Beach Heaven de Ocean County in New Jersey, United States, where a young Dominican participant of the Summer Work and Travel program lost his life on Sunday. Edwin Antonio Made Sanchez, 21 years old, was swept away by a rip current caused by strong waves, according to international media reports.

Eyewitnesses stated that the powerful waves dragged the young man towards the interior of the sea, despite the efforts of fellow beachgoers who attempted to rescue him by forming a human chain. Unfortunately, their attempts were in vain, as Edwin could not be reached in time, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, as reported by Univision.

In another unrelated incident, Belmar Beach witnessed the rescue of six other individuals from the water on the same day, at least one of whom had to be taken to a nearby hospital. These incidents led to restrictions being imposed on several beaches due to the dangerous conditions caused by the strong waves.

The tragic death of Edwin Antonio Made Sanchez has prompted friends and family to launch a GoFundMe campaign with the aim of repatriating his body to the Dominican Republic. The campaign seeks to fulfill the last wish of this young dreamer, allowing him to be laid to rest in his beloved homeland, as highlighted on the campaign’s profile.

The organizers of the collection express their heavy hearts and deep sense of loss over the untimely passing of Edwin. They describe him as a beloved member of the Madé family, a young man with ambitions as vast as the sky. They emphasize his determination and sense of responsibility despite his tender age.

According to the campaign, Edwin had recently embarked on a journey from the Dominican Republic with the sole purpose of building a better future. He had aspirations and dreams, yet tragically, his life was cut short, leaving his loved ones broken and heartbroken.

The generous contributions made to the campaign will be utilized to cover the expenses associated with transporting Edwin’s body to the Dominican Republic, as well as the costs of the funeral. The organizers stress that every dollar counts and encourage the community to come together during this difficult time to provide comfort to Edwin’s grieving family and fulfill his cherished dreams.

As the collection organizers conclude, “Let’s make a difference as a community and support during this challenging period.”

