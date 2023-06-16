Home » Tragic end for cyclist Gino Mader in the Tour of Switzerland
News

Tragic end for cyclist Gino Mader in the Tour of Switzerland

The world of cycling is in mourning after the death of the Swiss runner Gino Mader, just 26 years old, who lost his life after suffering a serious accident during the fifth stage of the Tour of Switzerland.

Mader, who was a teammate of the Colombian cyclist Santiago Buitrago in the Bahrain-Victorious team, fell this Thursday at kilometer 197 of the queen stage of the Swiss race, between Fiesch and La Punt, in the vertiginous descent of Col de la Albula.

After the fall, the young cyclist was found unconscious in a ravine near the road; He immediately received medical attention, was revived and later transferred by helicopter to the Coire hospital. “Despite the efforts of the phenomenal team at the Coire hospital,” Mader “could not overcome his latest and greatest challenge and at 11:30 am (09:30 GMT) we had to say goodbye to one of our team’s lights,” Bahrain said. -Victorious in a statement.

“Gino has lost the fight to recover from his serious injuries (…) Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers go out to Gino’s family and those close to him in this incredibly difficult period,” added the team in the trade.

Gino Mader was 27th in the Tour of Switzerland general classification before his tragic fall. The fifth stage of the competition was characterized by three ascents above 2,000 meters of altitude, with the descent of Col de la Albula being one of the critical points of the route.

In addition to Gino Mader, another cyclist, the American Magnus Sheffield of the Ineos-Grenadiers team, also suffered a fall on the descent of the Albula. Although he did not lose consciousness, Sheffield was hospitalized due to bruises and a concussion, the race organizers said.

