Tragic High-Speed Crash in Kendall: What We Know About the Young Victims

Teen Driver Killed in High-Speed Crash in Kendall Identified

The 15-year-old driver who died in a high-speed crash in Kendall has been identified as Anthony Jayden Gago. Gago was behind the wheel of an Audi that crashed into a concrete pillar in the area of SW 56th Street and SW 117th Avenue around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. A 14-year-old female passenger who was in the car remains in serious condition in the hospital Thursday.

A family representative released a statement on behalf of Gago’s family, describing him as a brilliant and compassionate young man who will be deeply missed. The representative added that the Gago and Betancourt families are devastated and stunned by his death.

Miami-Dade police believe the tragic accident appears to be a case in which the boy took the car without his parents knowing. According to Alvaro Zabaleta, the spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a cement column, resulting in the fatal crash.

The lawyer for the 14-year-old girl who survived the crash, Michael Feiler, has stated that it is too early to determine the actions that will be taken and that they are only seeking a way to navigate through the difficult moment. Feiler also shared that the girl was picked up by the young man minutes before the crash occurred and that they want to establish why and how the events occurred.

The lawyer representing the young girl echoed the sentiment that their primary focus at this time is to support the girl and her family. The family has created an online fund to receive help from the community to cover medical expenses.

The incident is a reminder of the tragic outcomes that can occur when individuals, especially minors, operate vehicles without a license. The police emphasize the importance of obeying traffic laws and the need to pull over when lights from patrol cars are turned on.

As the investigation continues, the community is coming together to support the family of the young survivor in their time of need.

Share this: Facebook

X

