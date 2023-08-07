Tragic Incident: New York Oncologist and Mother Takes Life of Infant in Murder-Suicide

Prominent New York Doctor Commits Murder-Suicide in Westchester Home

Westchester, NY – A shocking incident took place on Saturday morning in the quiet town of Somers, New York. Dr. Krystal Cascetta, a renowned oncology and hematology specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital, allegedly shot her baby before taking her own life.

The 40-year-old doctor was found dead at 7:00 a.m. from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the initial reports. The victim, whose exact age remains unknown, is believed to be less than five months old, based on social media posts. This tragic murder-suicide occurred at the residence Cascetta shared with her 37-year-old husband, Tim Talty.

New York State Police, who conducted a preliminary investigation, released a statement suggesting that the incident appeared to be a murder-suicide. “The scene is consistent with a murder/suicide,” the statement read. Authorities revealed that Cascetta entered her son’s room before shooting the baby and then taking her own life.

Dr. Cascetta, who held an impressive medical background, was highly respected in the field. She graduated from Albany Medical College and completed her residency at Hofstra North Shore LIJ School of Medicine at North Shore University Hospital. Known for her compassionate approach towards patients, Cascetta was recognized with several awards throughout her career.

At Mount Sinai, Cascetta specialized in breast cancer research. Her expertise and knowledge greatly contributed to the advancement of her field. Additionally, in 2019, she tied the knot with Tim Talty, the owner of Talty Bars, a protein bar company based in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The company’s website highlights how Cascetta used her medical and scientific expertise to assist in the development of their products.

The community, as well as the medical fraternity, has been left shocked and devastated by this tragic event. Dr. Cascetta’s patients and colleagues remember her for her dedication and passion for oncology and hematology. The motive behind this horrific act remains unknown.

As the investigation unfolds, friends, family, and the local community are mourning the loss of both Krystal Cascetta and the innocent baby whose life was tragically cut short. This heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support, even for those who may seem well-established and accomplished.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, please reach out to a helpline or mental health professional.

