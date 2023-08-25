Tragic Murder of Guatemalan Migrant María Elena González in Texas: Her Repatriation and Ongoing Investigation

Guatemalan Migrant Murdered in Texas Repatriated to Guatemala

Guatemalan migrant María Elena González, an 11-year-old girl who was tragically murdered in Pasadena, Texas, has been repatriated to her home country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minex) confirmed that the Guatemalan Consulate General in Houston has been closely monitoring the case since the victim’s body was discovered on August 12th in an apartment complex in Pasadena.

Officials have revealed that the crime took place in the housing complex where María Elena González resided with her father, Carmelo González, located at 1004 Main Street in Pasadena. On August 18th, the Pasadena Police identified a person of interest, 18-year-old Juan Carlos García Rodríguez, also a Guatemalan national who lived in the same apartment complex. García Rodríguez was apprehended by the Shreveport Police Department in Louisiana on August 19th.

According to Univisión, during his court appearance, García Rodríguez claimed that he was forced at gunpoint by two men to sexually abuse María Elena González. However, there is currently no evidence to support his version of events. Police found a key at the crime scene that did not belong to the victim’s apartment, but instead opened the door to García Rodríguez’s residence.

The investigation is still ongoing, with DNA results expected to play a crucial role. The judge denied García Rodríguez bail, and his next court appearance is scheduled for October 30th.

On August 24th, María Elena González’s body was repatriated to Guatemala. It arrived at Combex-In customs in Guatemala City and was received by her grieving relatives. The National Council for Attention to Migrants of Guatemala (Conamigua) facilitated the transfer of the body to her hometown in the village of San Gabriel Pasuj, located approximately 20 kilometers from Salamá.

María Elena’s relatives expressed their gratitude for the support provided by Minex and called for a thorough investigation into the incident in the United States. Wilson Xitumul, the girl’s uncle, spoke at La Aurora International Airport about his memories of María Elena. He described her as a “beautiful” girl and recalled the moments when she would come home and embrace him. Xitumul expressed deep regret for what happened to his niece, stating that if he had known she would return in a coffin, he would have never let her leave in pursuit of the American dream.

The tragic murder of María Elena González has sparked outrage and renewed discussions about the safety of migrants, particularly children, in the United States. The Guatemalan community, both in Guatemala and abroad, demands justice for María Elena as they mourn her untimely death.

