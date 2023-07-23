Tragic quarrel in Verona, murder-suicide between brothers – News

Two brothers aged 28 and 24, Patrizio and Edoardo Baltieri, were found dead in the family home in Verona, with gunshot wounds. The discovery was made by his father, who returned home yesterday evening.

The hypothesis is that of a murder-suicide. The body of the 24-year-old, killed with three gunshots, was in the living room of the house, that of his brother in his room, where he committed suicide with a legally detained rifle.

The Questura Flying Squad is investigating the matter. Patrizio allegedly shot his younger brother after a quarrel and then killed himself.

