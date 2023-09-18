Tragic Shooting in Florida: 14-Year-Old Detained for Killing Mother and Injuring Boyfriend

Teenage Boy Arrested for Fatally Shooting Mother in Florida

RIVERVIEW, FL – In a shocking incident that has left the community of Riverview in western Florida devastated, a 14-year-old resident was detained on Monday after shooting his mother to death and critically injuring her boyfriend. The authorities have confirmed that the teenager is now in custody.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister informed the public that the police received an alert on Saturday afternoon about a minor wandering around a neighborhood south of Tampa, carrying a gun. Upon arriving at a residential property, the officers encountered the suspect and attempted to persuade him to drop his weapon. However, after a negotiation that lasted around 16 minutes, during which the teenager repeatedly pointed the gun at himself, the officers were compelled to use non-lethal force to subdue him. The suspect ultimately surrendered to the authorities.

Inside the residence, law enforcement officials discovered the mother’s boyfriend in a critical condition, having been shot five times. Tragically, the lifeless body of the mother was found near the entrance of another nearby house, where she had met her fatal fate.

According to the victim’s older son, who witnessed part of the horrifying incident, the tragedy unfolded following an argument between his mother and her boyfriend. Shots were fired, and the 14-year-old suspect was seen fleeing the scene, allegedly intending to pursue the boyfriend and inflict further harm.

“This 14-year-old’s life has also ended. He will never see the outside of a detention center,” stated Sheriff Chronister, highlighting the consequences that the suspect will now face for his actions.

The community of Riverview is grappling with shock and sorrow as they try to comprehend the tragic events that unfolded within their neighborhood. Local authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation to gather all available facts regarding this distressing incident.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities or concerns they may have to help prevent such devastating incidents from occurring in the future.

