Tragic Shooting Incident in Upper Manhattan Leaves Two Dead and a Dog Lifeless

Tragic Double Homicide in Upper Manhattan Shakes Community

Upper Manhattan was gripped by shock and grief as news spread of a horrific shooting incident near Highbridge Park during heavy rains that hit New York on Friday. The victims, a man and a woman, were both shot in the head, resulting in their untimely deaths.

The deceased woman has been identified as 57-year-old Jacqueline “Jackie” Billini, a Dominican immigrant who lived nearby and worked as an analyst for the state judicial system in the Bronx. The man, believed to be Billini’s nephew, has been identified as 42-year-old Levaughn Harvin.

The explosions of gunshots rang out around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of W. 165th St. and Edgecombe Ave. in Washington Heights, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). Both victims sustained serious injuries with fatal impacts to the head, as confirmed by the New York Post. Despite immediate medical attention at Harlem Hospital, their lives could not be saved.

In a chilling turn of events, a lifeless dog was discovered on the sidewalk following the shooting. At least eight bullet casings were found, further illustrating the brutality of the attack. The assailant managed to escape on foot after perpetrating the act.

A witness who was walking her own dog in Highbridge Park at the time of the incident provided a harrowing account of the scene: “They were a man and a woman, and they were shot in the head. And he shot and killed the dog. It was brutal. That was a message.”

This devastating incident adds to a wave of recent violent events in New York. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and to date, no arrests have been made, nor have any suspects been identified.

The persistent gun violence in the city has left the community in a state of shock and fear. Just weeks ago, José Andrés Rodríguez Gómez, a 47-year-old Dominican man, was found dead in his truck near his home in The Bronx, a victim of gunshots. Similarly, Enriqueta Rivera Melendez lost her life in what appeared to be a random gang confrontation in broad daylight in Mott Haven. A 21-year-old man has been arrested as a suspect in that case.

The background of this tragic case offers some insight into the sequence of events leading up to the fatal attack on Billini. Apparently, she had previously become a victim of assault in her own home. The attacker had tried to gain entry into the Dominican woman’s residence, throwing a hammer and attacking not only Billini but also one of her daughters and her boyfriend. During the struggle, the 57-year-old suffered a broken arm, while the other two individuals sustained injuries.

Lenue Moore, a 31-year-old resident of the building, has been charged with assault and attempted robbery in relation to this incident, according to NYPD officials.

The community is left grappling with the tragic loss of Billini and Harvin, as well as the rising tide of violence that plagues the streets of New York City. Authorities continue to investigate the case diligently in hopes of bringing the perpetrator to justice and stemming the alarming tide of gun violence that has engulfed the city.

