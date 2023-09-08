Tragic Traffic Accident Claims Lives of Young Nicaraguans in the US

Nicaraguan Teenagers Among Victims of Tragic Traffic Accident in Atlanta

Atlanta, USA – In a devastating incident, five teenagers, including two Nicaraguans, lost their lives in a serious traffic accident that occurred in Atlanta over the weekend. The Gwinnett County Police informed WSBTV about the tragic accident that took place on the Ga.316 entrance ramp to I-85.

The collision happened early Monday morning when a pickup truck collided with another vehicle, causing it to overturn and fall onto the concrete barrier of the overpass, eventually landing below on the access ramp to I-85. The two Nicaraguans, Katy and Ashley Gaitan, aged 16 and 17, respectively, were among the victims. The other three adolescents were of different nationalities, but all were below the age of 19. Shockingly, three out of the five fatalities had attended the same Lakeside High School in Dekalb County.

Eyewitnesses revealed that during the accident, two teenagers were thrown into the air. Tragically, one of them landed in the middle of the road and was subsequently hit by a third vehicle. The authorities are currently investigating the case to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Desperately, this is not an isolated incident. The Texas Nicaraguan Community (TNC), a pro-migrant organization, reports that 85 Nicaraguans have perished in the United States so far this year. Sadly, the actual number could be even higher, as some families choose not to report these incidents. The deaths of recent arrivals have raised concerns, with many attributing their vulnerability to the new environment, weather conditions, and difficulties in adjusting. The victims are often malnourished, stressed, and struggle with the challenges of life far away from home, as expressed on social media.

In another heart-wrenching development, the TNC has also shared the images of fifteen Nicaraguans who have gone missing on their irregular journey to the United States. These individuals lost contact with their families in Mexico, with some disappearing before crossing the treacherous Rio Grande, desert, or sea. The search for their bodies continues, leaving their loved ones distraught and anxious.

As this tragic accident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by migrants, it also underscores the urgent need for comprehensive support and resources to address the unique challenges they encounter. The authorities and relevant organizations must work together to ensure the safety and wellbeing of migrants, particularly vulnerable young individuals like Katy and Ashley Gaitan.

The investigation into the Atlanta accident is ongoing, and the identities of the other victims have not been released. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends affected by this devastating loss.

