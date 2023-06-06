Tragic traffic accident in Cali leaves two young people dead

Fatalities in traffic accidents are on the rise Calimainly generated by the recklessness of the drivers involved.

Among the most recent events, the tragic accident in which the two occupants of a motorcycle, a woman and a man, died in a reported accident in the 20 de Julio neighborhood of commune 20, in the east of the capital of the state, stands out. Cauca’s Valley.

A security camera located in the transversal 25 with 30th street, recorded the moment in which a motorcycle that was traveling at high speed collided with another motorcycle, colliding head-on with a truck that was moving in the place.

The blow was so strong that the driver of the motorcycle with license plate PIH55B died at the scene; Her companion was taken to the Cristo Rey medical center, where she died due to the seriousness of her injuries.

It is presumed that one of the motorcycles would have passed the traffic light without attending to the red stop light; this being one of the versions investigated by the authorities.

The motorcycle affected did not have Compulsory Accident Insurance (SOAT), nor a technical-mechanical certificate.

A young man of about 22 years old was the driver of the motorcycle that collided with the vehicle, who died at the accident site.

The driver of the other motorcycle, luckily, got out without major injuries. While the citizen who was driving the truck was unharmed and his breathalyzer test was reported as negative by transit agents.

This year in the capital of the Valley until June 1, 126 people have died in traffic accidents; according to the Ministry of Mobility: 51 of these deaths were motorcyclists, 49 pedestrians, 12 motorcycle passengers, 7 cyclists, 1 car driver and 3 car passengers.

This translates into five more victims than in the same period of 2022 and 34 more than in 2021.

