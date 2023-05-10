Home » Trailer rolled over on highway
News

by admin
For an unknown reason, a trailer carrying a vehicle rolled over on Tuesday shortly after 6 p.m. on Ebelsberger Berg on the A1 west autobahn in the direction of Vienna. Trailer and loaded car came to rest on the side.

The accident was spectacular, but according to the police, no one was injured. The rescue service, which had already been alerted as a preventive measure, could be canceled again during the journey.

“Fortunately, there was no rear-end collision in the heavy evening traffic,” reports the St. Florian volunteer fire brigade, which came with 28 men. The tasks of the fire brigade were limited to clearing the roadway. The Floriani disciples had done that within 25 minutes and were able to move back in.


Trailer overturned on the A1

Bild: FF St. Florian

Bild: FF St. Florian
loads


