Train at Forum PA 2023

Formez PA will participate in the 34th edition of Forum PAwhich will take place in Rome, from 16 to 18 Mayat the Palazzo dei Congressi, in Piazza John Kennedy 1. Our Institute, which is one of institutional partners of the event, will be present with a stand, shared with the Department of Public Administrationin which materials on ongoing activities and projects will be distributed and illustrated. “Let’s start from people. For a public administration at the center of new challenges” will be the central theme of the event, in which over 100 appointments are planned including conferences, in-depth talks, interviews, columns, seminars and training academies.

The Minister for Public Administration, Paul Zangrillo on the opening day of May 16, at 3.30 pm, he will introduce the scenario event Training and empowerment in the PA, between national strategies and the European year of skillsmoderated by the Head of the Public Administration Department, Marcellus Flowers.

The General Manager of Formez PA, Patrizia Ravaioli, will be interviewed in the Forum PA studios live on portal Forum PA on 16 May at 13.00.

Formez PA organizes the conference as part of the event Small Municipalities, paths of change scheduled for May 17 at 9.30.

The institute also organizes two events in collaboration with Forum PA:

On 17 May at 12.00, Sergius TalamoDirector of Institutional Communication and Relations with the Public Administrations of Formez PA, will participate in the talk Communicating the PA in the digital age: towards the reform of Law 150.

Finally, on 18 May at 16.00, Alessandra CorneroHead of the Document Management Office will participate in the meeting A network of skills: the Document Management Manager between technical profile and organizational capacity.

