Train cancellations and delays between Tübingen and Stuttgart

Due to cable work by Deutsche Bahn between Bad Cannstatt and Waiblingen for the digital node in Stuttgart, there are some significant restrictions on train connections between April 21 and July 29 (we reported).

As Deutsche Bahn announced on Friday, all journeys on line 6 will be canceled on the route between Tübingen and Stuttgart from April 21 to 26. Travelers should alternatively use lines 12 or 18. From April 26th to May 12th there will be delays of up to five minutes on regional train lines 6, 12 and 18. For the rest of the time from June 9th to the end of July, the railways have not yet given any precise information. We are working “under high pressure” on a solution.

The train asks passengers to inquire about the connections. Information on site-related restrictions is available on the SWEG website sweg.de as well as on bahn.de and in the DB Navigator app.

