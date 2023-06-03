Home » Train crash in India… “At least 233 dead, 900 injured”
News

Train crash in India… “At least 233 dead, 900 injured”

by admin
Train crash in India… “At least 233 dead, 900 injured”

Korean Embassy in India “There are no Korean casualties in the train accident in India so far”

▲ Rescue work in progress at the site of a train crash in Odisha, India. (AP Yonhap News)

Two trains collided in India, killing more than 1,000 people. As rescue and search operations continue, the number of casualties is expected to rise further.

According to various foreign media such as Reuters on the 2nd (local time), a train collision occurred at around 7:20 pm on the same day in Balasor, Odisha, India. Some carriages of one passenger train derailed first and fell onto an adjacent track, and it was found that it collided with another passenger train coming from the opposite side of the track. A freight train at the scene was also reportedly damaged.

Railroad authorities estimated that more than 1,000 people were killed in the accident. At least 233 people have been killed so far by rescue authorities. The number of injured reached 900.

The specific cause of the accident has not yet been reported. The Indian Railways announced that it would pay a special subsidy of 1 million rupees (about 16 million won) to the families of the victims who died on the same day. In addition, the state of Odisha announced that it would commemorate the victims by designating a day on the 3rd as a mourning period.

Meanwhile, the Korean Embassy in India announced on the 3rd that there were no Korean casualties in the train crash that occurred in Odisha, eastern India, on the afternoon of the 2nd (local time). The Korean embassy in India said on the same day, “As a result of the investigation through the Indian police authorities, etc., it was confirmed that there were no foreigners, including Koreans, among the casualties as of this morning.”

See also  COVID-19: How can Bhutan get all adults vaccinated within a week? -BBC News Chinese

You may also like

UNRWA: The new donations are not enough to...

Panama launches ‘Operation Chocó’ to combat criminals in...

Construction work in Dresden: These trains no longer...

afraid of what?Xi Jinping orders China’s national security...

Retired police officer committed suicide in the Altos...

These are the top dividend payers in Warren...

Collective decision angers “Taxiat” Tznit

As expected, Petro had to say goodbye to...

Socca World Cup in Essen starts with a...

Jiangmen City’s 2023 Legislative Work Conference Held to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy