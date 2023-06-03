Train crash in India… “At least 233 dead, 900 injured”

Korean Embassy in India “There are no Korean casualties in the train accident in India so far”

▲ Rescue work in progress at the site of a train crash in Odisha, India. (AP Yonhap News)

Two trains collided in India, killing more than 1,000 people. As rescue and search operations continue, the number of casualties is expected to rise further.

According to various foreign media such as Reuters on the 2nd (local time), a train collision occurred at around 7:20 pm on the same day in Balasor, Odisha, India. Some carriages of one passenger train derailed first and fell onto an adjacent track, and it was found that it collided with another passenger train coming from the opposite side of the track. A freight train at the scene was also reportedly damaged.

Railroad authorities estimated that more than 1,000 people were killed in the accident. At least 233 people have been killed so far by rescue authorities. The number of injured reached 900.

The specific cause of the accident has not yet been reported. The Indian Railways announced that it would pay a special subsidy of 1 million rupees (about 16 million won) to the families of the victims who died on the same day. In addition, the state of Odisha announced that it would commemorate the victims by designating a day on the 3rd as a mourning period.

Meanwhile, the Korean Embassy in India announced on the 3rd that there were no Korean casualties in the train crash that occurred in Odisha, eastern India, on the afternoon of the 2nd (local time). The Korean embassy in India said on the same day, “As a result of the investigation through the Indian police authorities, etc., it was confirmed that there were no foreigners, including Koreans, among the casualties as of this morning.”