Home News Train derailed in the Netherlands: There are dead and injured
News

Train derailed in the Netherlands: There are dead and injured

by admin

The Netherlands woke up to a terrible train accident… Last night, the train traveling near The Hague derailed by colliding with construction materials kept on the rails. It was stated that at least 1 person died and 30 people were injured in the accident that occurred near the village of Voorschoten. While it was stated that there were 50 people on the train, it was recorded that most of the injured were in serious condition. Search and rescue […]

See also  Baoji News, the portal of Baoji Municipal People's Government, shows the demeanor of committee members in the new era with practical achievements

You may also like

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes southern Mexico

Youth of all faiths invited to express how...

Weather – what will the weather be like...

Preventive evacuation of Villa María begins, in the...

Hebi City Held the Launching Ceremony of the...

The new edition of it-ER Careers — Enterprises...

Decision week for parliamentary lists – Current News

The day Elon Musk shot a cryptocurrency with...

“PA 110 e lode”, over 2,000 questions to...

How to make the traditional dulce de leche...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy