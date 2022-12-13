Home News Train, ice on the rails haywire railway traffic in the Belluno area
News

Train, ice on the rails haywire railway traffic in the Belluno area

by admin
Train, ice on the rails haywire railway traffic in the Belluno area

Chaos in the rail transport today, Monday 12 December in the Belluno area. The ice formed on the tracks due to the lowering of temperatures, it prevented the trains from passing. In fact, the ice with its patina creates serious problems for the railway infrastructures, in particular for the switches and for the line used by the locomotives for the collection of electricity. The problems started around 4.30am.

In the province of Belluno, the 6.30 train from Calalzo for Padua and from Calalzo for Conegliano it practically didn’t start.

Trenitalia and Rfi have fielded theirs technicians to solve the problem and allow the smooth resumption of rail traffic. Regional trains have been delayed by more than two hours. Only around 10 there circulation has resumed, but there were many protests from commuters who did not see their train leaving and arriving late for work or school. And on the other hand, it was predicted that the temperatures would drop a lot, and for this reason, according to the commuters, action should have been taken in advance, so as not to be caught unprepared.

The greatest problems due to the presence of ice are reported along the entire Venetian railway line: between Venice and Vicenza, between Calalzo and Conegliano precisely and between Calalzo-Belluno-Padua, and then on the Padua-Bologna between Padua Campo Marte and Rovigo. Problems also in the Verona hub and on the Verona-Rovigo route between Cerea and Badia Polesine.

See also  The Transportation Law Enforcement Team held a meeting on safety production, epidemic prevention and control and the work deployment of the Spring Festival

You may also like

Many hospitals in Hangzhou have opened online hospital...

Asd, sports coaches around Europe. Erasmus+ opens applications...

The communication itinerary card has been offline, and...

Elly Schlein takes the Pd card at the...

Hunan Province plans to select and transfer 800...

Accident in front of the pharmacy in San...

Bologna, a slave to cocaine at the age...

Don Tolot taken ill, helped by the mayor

Wild parking in the center of Belluno: crackdown...

Fines, on the excerpt of 11 million minutes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy