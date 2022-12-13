Chaos in the rail transport today, Monday 12 December in the Belluno area. The ice formed on the tracks due to the lowering of temperatures, it prevented the trains from passing. In fact, the ice with its patina creates serious problems for the railway infrastructures, in particular for the switches and for the line used by the locomotives for the collection of electricity. The problems started around 4.30am.

In the province of Belluno, the 6.30 train from Calalzo for Padua and from Calalzo for Conegliano it practically didn’t start.

Trenitalia and Rfi have fielded theirs technicians to solve the problem and allow the smooth resumption of rail traffic. Regional trains have been delayed by more than two hours. Only around 10 there circulation has resumed, but there were many protests from commuters who did not see their train leaving and arriving late for work or school. And on the other hand, it was predicted that the temperatures would drop a lot, and for this reason, according to the commuters, action should have been taken in advance, so as not to be caught unprepared.

The greatest problems due to the presence of ice are reported along the entire Venetian railway line: between Venice and Vicenza, between Calalzo and Conegliano precisely and between Calalzo-Belluno-Padua, and then on the Padua-Bologna between Padua Campo Marte and Rovigo. Problems also in the Verona hub and on the Verona-Rovigo route between Cerea and Badia Polesine.