Train massacre, the prosecutor investigates the missing permit in Brandizzo – News

The images of the video surveillance cameras, the recorded telephone calls and the documentary data already in the possession of the prosecutor confirm what was the suspicion of the first hour: no one had authorized the start of work on track 1 of the Brandizzo station, in the Turin area, where in the night between Wednesday and Thursday a passing train ran over and killed five workers. Antonio Massa, 46 years old from Grugliasco, the Rfi employee at the construction site, the so-called “company escort”, was the first to end up in the register of suspects. “He is a destroyed man”, they underline in the Ivrea prosecutor’s office, where folders of documents to be analyzed are flowing in these hours. He himself, having heard the disaster in the hours immediately following, while still in hospital in Chivasso, reiterated several times that he had “sent those boys to die”. As? Not respecting safety procedures.

“The construction site started without any clearance”, underlines the chief prosecutor of Ivrea, Gabriella Viglione, confirming serious violations of the safety procedure envisaged for railway maintenance construction sites. The suspicion was confirmed by crossing all the elements already collected by the investigators. Starting right from the phone calls between Massa and the movement manager of the Chivasso station. In fact, the works were planned for that stretch and during the night, but it was necessary to coordinate with the operations room as the passage of three trains was expected: one for the line, one for service (the one that overwhelmed the workers) and a third convoy at half past one in the morning. According to the recordings, at 11.30 pm, the operations room would have provided the Rfi employee in Brandizzo with the time slots during which to carry out the work, in relation to the expected train passages, but no green light to start the construction site. When, at midnight, Massa calls Chivasso to obtain clearance, the first train of the line has already passed through and it is possible that it was mistakenly mistaken for the second which, however, was arriving at the station at that very moment, at a speed close to 160 kilometers per hour.

The workers, at that point, were already on the tracks, evidently authorized by the RFI contact person and the site manager, but without any green light from the plant. In the call, before the line goes dead, the convoy is heard arriving. When Massa, a few seconds later, manages to contact the Chivasso plant again, the tragedy has already taken place. He is not the only one under investigation: with him is also Andrea Girardin Gibin, 52 years old from Borgo Vercelli, site manager of Sigifer, the Vercelli company that had contracted out the maintenance work on the tracks. They were both near platform 1 when the train ran over the five workers. They will be interrogated next week in Ivrea. As for crimes the prosecutor investigates for disaster and manslaughter, but it is possible to hypothesize possible fraud. “Colleagues from various prosecutors are writing to us – prosecutor Viglione then reveals – to report more or less similar episodes that have occurred recently. For this reason we are also continuing with the investigations to verify if the overall procedure can be considered safe. What happened has made it clear that the guarantee mechanism was not sufficient to protect such a delicate job”. As for the funerals of the five workers, however, we will have to wait a few more weeks, because there is an objective problem with the identification of the remains. A specialized pool of coroners is at work, with various techniques, to be able to identify them in a reasonable way: the procedures will last a long time.

“I am deeply shocked, it is a huge tragedy that should not have happened. It is not acceptable that people who wake up in the morning or even at night to go and earn a living end up like this”. So the Minister for Public Administration, Paolo Zangrillo, who this morning went to the Brandizzo station, scene of the accident which cost the lives of five workers in the night between Wednesday and Thursday. “I’m here – said the minister after having placed a bouquet of flowers and having lingered for a long time, moved, on the platform along the tracks – to bring condolences and solidarity to the victims, families and the community of Brandizzo. Being here affects deeply – he added – and this makes me say that all the efforts we are making for workplace safety are important, but not sufficient, so we must continue to work, because workplace safety is one of the priorities in a country, with a reputation that it is based on work. Our Constitution says so – he concluded – and if we want to respect the constitutional provisions we must make sure that these things don’t happen again”.

The issue of occupational safety is one of the issues on which there is no reason to divide from a political point of view, there are no ideological distinctions so we must be able to stand together, to work to find solutions. I think it is in everyone’s interest to work so that workers can go to the workplace with adequate serenity with respect to the issue of safety”, says Zangrillo. “It is essential to be here – he says -, my duty as a member of the government, as a citizen of Piedmont , and I feel it as the duty of those who have the opportunity to intervene on an issue, that of safety at work, which is one of the country’s priorities”. Citing the data for 2022, “which describe an Italy in which there are three deaths at work per day”, Zangrillo defines it as “an unacceptable situation. We need to work from a technical point of view, because it is evident that all the efforts that are being made are not yet sufficient – he continues -, and we must work from a cultural point of view, teaching not only the workers but also those who are not yet in the world of work and will have to face it, that the issue of safety is fundamental. Those who go to work must not only be competent for their job, but must take care of their safety and well-being. These are skills that have the same value-he concludes. We cannot build a world of workers who know how to do their job but who are then subjected to risks for their safety”.

“No catwalk. I haven’t asked to meet the families because it’s personal pain first of all. We’re not looking for any media hype.” This was stated by the Minister of Labour, Marina Elvira Calderone. “Ours – she added – is a presence that is as sober as possible, it is a moment of respect. We will leave flowers with a personal moment of recollection” explained the minister, who underlined the need to understand the composition of families in order to define aid and asked the regional councilor for work to check if there are work needs within families. “We are working with all the interesting structures to put in place all the necessary actions also to ascertain the dynamics and any responsibilities, but also for assistance to families. We have supports that we want to activate immediately” said the Minister of Labor and social policies. “There are ongoing investigations by the competent authorities who are doing their job well, but the issue of safety also concerns how much everyone is able to comply with the provisions. There are errors and human oversights. It is an issue on which we are attentive, we have done interventions on the May 1st decree and we will do others” said Calderone, who proposed a project to be launched in schools on the subject of health and safety in the workplace.

