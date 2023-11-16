Train Services Suspended Due to Heavy Snowfall in Northeast China: Refund and Change Procedures for Passengers

Heavy Snowfall in Northeast China Causes Suspension of Several Train Routes

Northeast China is currently experiencing heavy snowfall, leading to the suspension of several train routes in the region. According to a post on @harbinrailway Weibo news, the following train routes have been affected:

– On November 16th and 17th, K2051 from Dalian to Suifenhe was suspended.

– On November 16 and 17, G716 from Mudanjiang to Dalian North, G732 from Qitaihexi to Dalian North, D120 from Mudanjiang to Changchun, D121 from Changchun to Jiamusi, and D122 from Jiamusi to Changchun, D116/7 from Harbin West to Yanji West are suspended.

– On November 17, G772 from Jiamusi to Dalian North was suspended.

– On November 17, D162/3 from Jiamusi to Tongliao was suspended.

– On November 17 and 18, K2052 from Suifenhe to Dalian was suspended.

Passengers who have purchased tickets for the affected routes are advised to go through the change procedures in accordance with the relevant railway passenger transport regulations. The purchased tickets can be refunded within 30 days from the date of travel through the 12306 website (including mobile clients) or at any station manual window. Passengers are also reminded to pay attention to station and train announcements or call the 12306 customer service hotline to inquire about train information and make appropriate travel arrangements in the future.

The railway department has assured that they are working to minimize inconvenience to passengers while ensuring their safety during this period of heavy snowfall.