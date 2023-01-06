Original title: Spring Festival travel peak train tickets on sale yesterday (theme)

Tickets for some popular routes sold out quickly (subtitle)

Beijing Daily (Reporter Sun Hongyang) From yesterday to January 7, train ticket sales will peak during the peak period of Spring Festival travel in 2023. Train tickets for the 28th day of the twelfth lunar month (January 19) went on sale yesterday, and tickets for some popular routes sold out quickly.

At 8 am yesterday, Beijing West Railway Station and Beijing Fengtai Station started selling train tickets for the 28th of the twelfth lunar month (January 19). After logging in to the 12306 website, the reporter found that the sales of train tickets for some popular lines were in short supply. As of 10 a.m., all the 30 trains on sale from Beijing to Taiyuan have been sold out, and each seat shows a “standby” status; more than 100 trains from Beijing West to Zhengzhou have no remaining tickets, and passengers can apply for standby in advance; Of the more than 50 trains heading west to Wuhan, Wuchang, and Hankou, only one first-class seat is still available for purchase.

The 2023 Spring Festival Transport will last for 40 days from January 7 to February 15. According to the rules of passenger travel, the peak period of Spring Festival travel in 2023 is the 28th of the twelfth lunar month (January 19), the 29th of the twelfth lunar month (January 20), and New Year’s Eve (January 21). Tickets for these three days will go on sale on January 5, January 6 and January 7 respectively.

At present, the train tickets of the 7 major railway stations in Beijing start to sell at different times. Beijing West Railway Station and Beijing Fengtai Station sell at 8:00; Beijing Railway Station and Beijing Chaoyang Station sell at 10:00; Beijing North Railway Station sells at 12:00 noon; The sale starts at 12:30; the sale starts at 16:00 at Qinghe Station.

The railway department reminds passengers not to forget to buy return train tickets in advance while buying train tickets before the festival. Return train tickets for January 27 (the sixth day of the first lunar month) can be purchased on January 13, and train tickets for February 5 (Lantern Festival) can be purchased on January 22.