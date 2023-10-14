Training advances for 7,035 selected as jurors in Casanare – news

Since last Tuesday, October 10, the 7,035 citizens who were selected as voting jurors for the 2023 territorial elections are being trained by officials from the National Registry in the 19 municipalities of the department of Casanare, sessions that will last until October 27. this same month.

These voting jurors (6,180 members and 855 remaining) were appointed through a draw held on October 4 and 5, and included the participation of representatives of the control entities, political parties and movements, as well as observers. electoral.

Citizens who were designated as voting jurors can now consult the training schedules through the website. It should be noted that those who cannot attend on the date and time in which they were summoned for in-person training, can attend another session at the times and dates established in each municipality.

The drawing of voting jurors was carried out through a computer tool that contains a database of citizens, which was consolidated with the lists that private and public companies, educational institutions and political groups provided to the entity.

It is important to reiterate that providing voting jury service is mandatory and that those who, without just cause, do not attend to perform their duties or abandon them, could be removed from the position they hold, if they are public servants, and those who do not If they are, they must pay a fine of up to 10 current legal monthly minimum wages.

Citizens will be able to check if they have been appointed voting jurors in the ‘Elecciones Colombia 2023’ application, available on Google Play and the App Store or on the website www.registraduria.gov.co.

Source: National Registry of Civil Status

