Training course at Weißensee – Marco Schwarz: “You have to invest a lot to be able to push yourself to the limit”

In a phrase, the teammates of Marco Schwarz agree: still waters run deep. The Carinthian is the calm and easy-going type who occasionally lets someone out of nowhere who is absolutely not expected. You can rely on him one hundred percent in every respect. manuel fellers According to statements, is Adrian Pertl “but almost more dangerous. He is even calmer and lets them out even more poisonous. Both of them were in a class in Schladming with my girlfriend and they seem to have always been like that.”

