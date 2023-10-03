Home » Training flight ended in tragedy
On the morning of this Wednesday, October 3, a tragic accident involving a small plane occurred in Cali, which left one person dead and another injured. According to authorities, the pilot of the aircraft lost his life, while the cadet receiving training was injured.

The accident occurred around 7:15 am when the plane, which was on a training mission, crashed on Calle 26 and Carrera 7, in the La Base neighborhood. Images of the accident showed the plane engulfed in flames, with numerous people gathered around.

Unfortunately, Captain Hanner David Sánchez Mora, who was in charge of the T-90 Calima FAC-2448 aircraft, lost his life in the event. The news was confirmed through a xeet (previously tweet) by the Colombian Aerospace Force.

Meanwhile, Juan David Díaz Solano, the cadet of course 97 of the Marco Fidel Suárez Aviation School who survived the accident, was rescued with multiple injuries and transferred to the Nuestra Señora de los Remedios Clinic.

“The Nuestra Señora de los Remedios Clinic is allowed to report on the health status of the patient treated at the institution after the plane accident in the city of Cali, which is undergoing a multidisciplinary assessment by the entire team of specialists at our institution. ”, said Claudia García, medical director of the Nuestra Señora de los Remedios Clinic.

Due to the above, the Secretary of Security of Cali, Jimmy Dranguet, called on citizens to comply with the instructions of the authorities to avoid accidents in the area. “The isolation we have done is for the safety of the scene and for the safety of the citizens. “It is an aircraft that has gases and we do not want more people to be injured by that accident,” he pointed.

In addition, all the competent authorities moved to the accident area to recover the evidentiary material and advance the investigation. In this way, we seek to establish exactly what happened according to Jimmy Dranguet.

Photo: Jorge Orozco / El País

Finally, the mayor of the capital of Valle del Cauca, Jorge Iván Ospina, thanked the support and solidarity of the citizens present in the area at the time of the tragic incident.

